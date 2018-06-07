William Carr Official Biography

Will Carr was named a Los Angeles-based ABC News correspondent in 2018. Prior to joining the network, Carr was a national correspondent for Fox News since 2013. At Fox he covered the campaign trail in 2016, investigated accountability at Department of Veteran Affairs, and documented cartel violence in Mexico.

Carr has covered many major news events, reporting on the large-scale aftermath and the tolls on the communities. He covered the San Bernardino terrorist attacks, reporting from inside the rented home of the terrorists, went inside the cartel’s super tunnels which run from Tijuana to San Diego and reported on the aftermath of violent protests in St. Louis, San Diego and Ferguson, Missouri. Carr also has an affinity for breaking weather reports. He reported on the largest wildfire in California history, providing an up-close look to the devastation caused by the blaze, covered Hurricane Harvey, one of the United States’ costliest natural disasters and since joining ABC News, he has covered the vast devastation by the Kilauea volcano explosions live from the evacuation zones in Hawaii.

Carr started out as an intern at ABC affiliate WSB-TV and went on to work as a general assignment reporter for KOAT Albuquerque. With KOAT Carr reported on the arms trafficking rings at the Mexican Border and record setting fires. He was named New Mexico Broadcaster’s Association Reporter of the Year in 2011 for exceptional breaking news coverage and investigative stories.

Carr is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in broadcast journalism. He is a volunteer basketball coach at the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Monica.