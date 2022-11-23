Em Nguyen Biography

Em Nguyen is an enthusiastic go-getter journalist who has spent years covering Congress and the White House. During her correspondent tenure at Spectrum News in Washington, she reported from the ground during the January 6 Capitol riot, crisscrossed the country following the 2020 election, and closely reported on then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris all through to her inauguration as Vice President. Em also profiled Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff about his groundbreaking role, one of his first national interviews, covered the impact of COVID-19 on Washington, and reported from El Salvador on immigration during the Trump administration.

Em is an award-winning journalist, with Charter Communication’s 2021 DC Spot Award for “outstanding work”, as well as LA Press Club’s Best Morning Newscast 2019 award, where she produced and reported a full political block every morning.

Previously, Em was a newsroom leader at WICS and WCCU in Illinois, where she anchored the 2016 presidential election and covered the 2018 gubernatorial race. Em is a champion for marginalized communities, the Vice President for the Asian American Journalists Association’s D.C. chapter, has officiated two weddings, and loves cooking new dishes in her spare time!