1.5 million more US workers file for unemployment insurance More than 40 millions are out of work because of the pandemic.

Another 1.5 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

Millions are still out of work as states slowly begin to reopen. While the number of new layoffs have leveled off some since mid-March, they have remained near record highs each week for more than three months.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.