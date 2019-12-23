Boeing fires embattled CEO Dennis Muilenburg

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company announced Monday morning.

David Calhoun was named new CEO.

CFO Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO until Calhoun takes on the role on Jan. 13.

With the "new leadership," Boeing said in a statement, the company "will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers."

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg arrives to testify at a hearing in front of congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 30, 2019. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Muilenburg's ousting comes days after the Boeing Starliner’s failed mission to the International Space Station.

The unmanned spacecraft was forced to abort the mission after an "automation" error resulted in the Starliner not reaching its correct orbit, according to NASA officials, who said the spacecraft believed the time was "different than it actually was."

The Starliner was just one of the recent setbacks for the company.

Last week, Boeing announced it was suspending production of its 737 Max jets which have been grounded since March after two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people. The company admitted that its automatic flight control system played a role in the deadly 737 Max crashes.