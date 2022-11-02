CBS, Les Moonves to pay $9.75M in deal with NY attorney general over sexual misconduct claims

The former CEO was fired after an investigation into sexual misconduct claims.

CBS and its former chief executive Les Moonves have agreed to pay at least $9.75 million as part of a settlement with the New York attorney general's office, according to new court and regulatory filings.

The network fired Moonves in December 2018 after two law firms conducted an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. That triggered a lawsuit by shareholders who alleged CBS and some of its current and former executives made false statements or failed to disclose material information about how the company handles sexual harassment complaints in the workplace.

CBS previously agreed to settle with 170,000 shareholders for nearly $15 million without admitting liability or wrongdoing. That settlement is awaiting final approval and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The new settlement agreement would resolve an investigation by the AG's office into the workplace complaints and CBS' related public disclosures.

"We have reached an agreement in principle to resolve the matter with the Investor Protection Bureau of the New York State Attorney General's Office," Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, said in filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. "The resolution includes no admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Company."

CBS agreed to pay $7.25 million and Moonves agreed to pay $2.5 million, according to a letter filed Wednesday with the federal judge in Manhattan handling the case.