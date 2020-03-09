Trading temporarily halted as markets plummet on coronavirus fears, oil price uncertainty The coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices sent markets reeling Monday.

U.S. financial markets plunged as trading began on Monday -- enough to trigger a temporary halt to trading -- amid fears over the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty over falling oil prices.

Stock trading was halted for 15 minutes on Monday after the S&P 500 plummeted more than 7% in the first minutes of trading. The halt was caused by a circuit breaker safety mechanism.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,800 points, or more than 7%, at the opening. The Nasdaq similarly tumbled by more than 6%.

A person wears a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 6, 2020. Andrew Kelly/Reuters, FILE

After OPEC talks fizzled over the weekend, Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices, triggering a price war and sending U.S. crude oil prices plunging by more than 25%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to an unprecedented low of 0.408%, a possible signal that investors are expecting a recession.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.