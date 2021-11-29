Co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is resigning from Twitter

Jack Dorsey is resigning from his role as CEO of Twitter, the social media platform he co-founded in 2006, he announced in a tweet on Monday.

"There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led,'" Dorsey wrote. "Ultimately I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure. I've worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders."

Dorsey has been in his most recent role as CEO since September 2015. He said that Twitter's chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, will replace him as CEO.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.