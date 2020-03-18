Futures on the Dow indicate opening plunge of more than 800 points It has already been a roller coaster week for U.S. financial markets.

Premarket trading on U.S. financial markets Wednesday pointed to steep losses at the opening and another day of volatility as the novel coronavirus crisis continues to sow massive uncertainty on the global economy.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to an opening drop of more than 820 points or 3.94%. Futures on the S&P 500 similarly indicated a steep fall of approximately 3.7%.

A trader works during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 17, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Trading was temporarily halted for futures on the Dow after it tumbled past its "limit down" threshold.

It has already been a roller-coaster week for equity markets. On Monday, the Dow suffered its worst day since the "Black Monday" crash of 1987, dropping nearly 3,000 points or 12.94%. On Tuesday, however, the index rebounded more than 1,000 points, or over 5%, as Trump administration officials touted a major stimulus package.