Google's founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday that they are stepping down as CEO and president, respectively, from the company they built.

Sundar Pichai will be Google's Alphabet Inc new CEO, according to a statement from the company.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.