Apple product launch updates: iPhone 14, new Watch Ultra debut
The company announced the rollout of its newest iPhone.
Apple announced its new line of iPhone models and other updated products at a launch event on Wednesday.
The event, which began at 1 p.m. ET, broadcast from the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Apple CEO Tim Cook presented the newest products for the occasion, which Apple promoted with the teaser tagline "far out."
Latest headlines:
Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro will cost either $999 or $1,099
The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $999, and larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,099, the company said at a launch event on Wednesday.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for preorder on Sept. 9 and purchase on Sept. 16, the company said.
Apple releases new iPhone 14 Pro
Apple released on Wednesday a new iPhone 14 Pro with advanced camera and video settings, the company said at a launch event. The model will also be available in the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max model.
The iPhone 14 Pro draws on the new A16 bionic chip, which enables an always-on display, high-resolution photo and video, and greater memory bandwidth, the company said.
The advanced photo and video capabilities owe to a new 48 megapixel camera with a quad pixel sensor.
The new model of the iPhone 14 includes a “dynamic island,” a set-aside section of the screen that offers alerts that can expand and change size without distracting from an app in use.
A new low-power mode will extend the duration that the phone can last on a single charge, the company said.
New iPhone 14 will cost either $799 or $899
The new iPhone model will cost either $799 for a standard 6.1-inch size, or $899 for a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, the company said at a launch event on Wednesday.
The standard iPhone 14 will be available for preorder on Sept. 9 and purchase on Sept. 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available for purchase on Oct. 7.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will include a slew of new features, such as enhanced Emergency SOS via satellite, which will be available free for two years for iPhone 14 owners.
The new iPhone model is compatible with 5G cellular networks, which will allow for faster download times and better streaming, the company said.
Apple releases new iPhone model
Apple released a new iPhone model on Wednesday that will be available in two sizes and feature an improved camera, among other updates, the company said at a launch event.
The iPhone 14 will be available in a standard 6.1-inch size as well as a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.
The new camera on the iPhone 14 will include a larger sensor and faster aperture, which will provide 49% improvement in low-light capture, the company said.
The new iPhone model will also feature an “action mode” for video recording that will stabilize shots as a user moves.