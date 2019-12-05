Oscar Munoz to step down as CEO of United Airlines

Oscar Munoz will step down from his role as CEO of United Airlines, the company announced Thursday.

Munoz will be leaving the position in May 2020 but will stay on with the company as executive chairman of the board of directors.

J. Scott Kirby will take over as the new CEO, the company said.

