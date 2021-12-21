Port of Los Angeles port set to break cargo record in 2021

The Port of Los Angeles predicts it will break a new cargo record in 2021.

The port said it would process about 10.7 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) this year, a 13% increase from its 2018 record.

“As we approach a new cargo milestone amid this pandemic, I’m so proud of the resilience of this Port, our labor force and all of our partners,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a press release. “While there is much more that we need to improve upon, we’re delivering record amounts of cargo and goods are making their way into the hands of consumers and manufacturers.

Exports have actually been declining in 33 of the last 37 months, according to the release.

The increase in activity at the nation's busiest port comes as U.S. firms are grappling with supply-chain issues and product shortages, The Associated Press previously reported.