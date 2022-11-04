Twitter sends email to employees announcing layoffs to come Friday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed the deal to acquire Twitter on Friday.

Twitter will begin layoffs on Friday, the company announced in an email.

In an email sent to employees on Thursday and obtained by ABC News, the company wrote, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday."

"We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward," the email continues.

The Washington Post was first to report the email to employees.

Musk -- the richest person in the world, according to Forbes -- reportedly acquired Twitter at his original offer price of $54.20 a share at a total cost of roughly $44 billion.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed Musk's Twitter deal closure to ABC News on Friday morning. Some of Twitter's top executives were fired, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sam Edgett, and the company will likely be launching an internal investigation, according to the source.

Musk had said on Friday that he will forgo any significant content moderation or account reinstatement decisions until after the formation of a new committee devoted to the issues.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," Musk tweeted. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Taylor Dunn, Max Zahn, Santina Leuci and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.