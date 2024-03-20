UFC settles wage suppression allegations for $335 million before trial

The agreement was announced in a TKO company filing.

TKO, the parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship, will pay $335 million to settle a class action lawsuit over wage suppression, according to a company filing Wednesday.

"On March 13, 2024, TKO reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both class action lawsuits for an aggregate amount of $335 million payable by the Company and its subsidiaries in installments over an agreed-upon period of time," TKO said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O'Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center in Miami, March 9, 2024. Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters, FILE

The settlement comes weeks before trial.

At issue were allegations that UFC used long-term contracts to delay or prevent free agency by hundreds of fighters and coerced them into signing deals that prevented them from maximum earning potential.