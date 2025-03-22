Boxing heavyweight champ George Foreman dies at 76

Retired pro-boxer George Foreman arrives for the world premiere of "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Retired pro-boxer George Foreman arrives for the world premiere of "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Retired pro-boxer George Foreman arrives for the world premiere of "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Retired pro-boxer George Foreman arrives for the world premiere of "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, known as much for his gregarious personality as his vicious right hook, died Friday. He was 76 years old.

A two-time heavyweight champion, he also won gold at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and saw success, in his post-boxing career, pitching the now-omnipresent countertop grill that bears his name.

Foreman's family announced his death in a post on Instagram.

Retired pro-boxer George Foreman arrives for the world premiere of "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the statement said. "A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family."

No cause of death was provided by his family.

Foreman won his first heavyweight title at just 24 with a stunning knockout of the then-undefeated Joe Frazier.

ATLANTIC CITY: George Foreman lands the punch against Lou Savarese during the fight at Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. George Foreman won the World Boxing Union heavyweight title. (Photo by The Ring Magazine via Getty Images) The Ring Magazine via Getty Imag

Billed as The Rumble in the Jungle, Foreman’s most famous fight ended in his first professional loss to Muhammad Ali in October 1974. He surrendered the heavyweight title in the knockout loss.

But he would regain the belt after a 10-year retirement in a fight in 1994 against Michael Moorer at 45 years old.

Born Jan. 10, 1949, Foreman was the fifth of seven children and grew up "in the toughest neighborhood in Houston," he wrote in his book "George Foreman's Guide To Life: How to Get Up Off the Canvas When Life Knocks You Down," which was published in 2003. "I didn't have a lot to look forward to in life. At least I didn't think I did. I was hungry all the time; I dropped out of school in the eighth grade; I relied on my size and my fists to make my way."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.