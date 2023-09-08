Country star Zach Bryan arrested: Police

Records show Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.

Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night, according to the Craig County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 13: Zach Bryan performs during the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to online records from Craig County, Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time.

Records show that Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.

The sheriff's office hasn't responded to ABC News.

Bryan took to X regarding the arrest, stating: "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.