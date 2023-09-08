Country star Zach Bryan arrested: Police

Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night, according to the Craig County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma.
According to online records from Craig County, Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time.
Records show that Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.
The sheriff's office hasn't responded to ABC News.
Bryan took to X regarding the arrest, stating: "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."
"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."
ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.