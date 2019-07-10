Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce suffered from epilepsy, family says

Actor Cameron Boyce's death was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing condition that has been identified by his family as epilepsy.

"Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was Epilepsy, the Boyce family spokesperson told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday night. "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral--which in and of itself, is agonizing."

Boyce, 20, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise "Descendants" and the TV show "Jessie," died on Saturday night. At the time, the family announced the death was due to "an ongoing medical condition" and "a seizure."

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work," said a Disney Channel spokesperson. "He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

Boyce, who was from Los Angeles, made his acting debut in the horror film "Mirrors" at just 9 years old. Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler flick, "Grown Ups," as one of Sandler's children.

He was set to appear as a series regular in HBO's new show, "Mrs. Fletcher," starring Kathryn Hahn, and the TV spinoff of the film "American Satan," called "Paradise City," about rock stars navigating the music industry.

The star's grandmother, Jo Ann Boyce, spoke to local Tennessee ABC affiliate WATE and admits that while the family is still trying to understand what happened, her grandson's legacy will be his "nature, his giving nature, loving nature ... As well as his talent."

She also spoke about how "grateful" the family is for all the support from people from around the globe who looked up to the young man.

In addition to being a TV star, Boyce was involved in numerous charities, bringing clean water to the less fortunate around the globe and helping the homeless here in the United States.

