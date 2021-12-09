Jury reaches verdict in Jussie Smollett trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the case against actor Jussie Smollett, who was charged with lying about a racist attack.

The "Empire" actor alleged he was attacked and called racist and homophobic slurs by two men in Chicago in January 2019. He has maintained it was not orchestrated by himself.

Smollett was charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

The defense rested its case on Tuesday, with Smollett taking the stand in his own defense. He alleged Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, the brothers who carried out the assault, were lying when they said during the trial that they were friends of Smollett and had been paid $3,500 to carry out the attack.

The jury deliberated for about three hours on Wednesday and then began again on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.