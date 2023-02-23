R. Kelly to be sentenced for child pornography, enticement of minors for sex

Kelly is already serving a 30-year sentence for convictions in New York.

A federal judge is set to sentence singer R. Kelly for his child pornography and enticement of minors for sex convictions Thursday.

He could face 10 to 90 years in prison.

The disgraced 55-year-old singer was found guilty in September in what was his second federal trial.

Kelly faced multiple child pornography, sex abuse and obstruction charges involving an earlier investigation that ended with his acquittal in a 2008 state child pornography trial in his hometown of Chicago.

R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. Matt Marton/AP, FILE

Prosecutors alleged that in the late 1990s, Kelly engaged in sex acts with five victims while they were all under the age of 18 and created explicit videos with four of them.

A jury found Kelly guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor. He was acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing the 2008 trial.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a New York federal court last year of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law, including having sex with underage girls.

The immensely successful recording artist has won three Grammy Awards and sold tens of millions of records, but his career was always consistently dogged and eventually ended by accusations of sexual impropriety dating back 30 years.