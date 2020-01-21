Ken Jeong explains why he took a 10-year break from stand-up comedy "Stand-up is by far the hardest form of entertainment," the comedian said.

Ken Jeong didn’t know if he would return to standup comedy

Ken Jeong didn’t know if he would return to standup comedy Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Comedian Ken Jeong opened up about why he almost didn't return to stand-up comedy during his appearance on "The View" Tuesday.

While working on his acting career, starting a family and helping his wife, Tran, be treated for breast cancer, the doctor-turned-actor took a decade-long break from stand-up. He returned to the stage in 2019 for his first-ever stand-up special, "Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho."

"I really kind of didn't know if I would actually come back to stand-up," Jeong said on "The View."

"Stand-up is by far the hardest form of entertainment. I mean, I over act well, you know, and I do other things well," he continued. "But, stand-up is really the hardest art form."

Before Jeong got his start in acting, he did stand-up comedy on the side, he told "Good Morning America" in 2016.

Fellow comedian and co-host of "The View" Joy Behar noted that stand-up comedy feels like "you're naked" on stage and "everybody else is dressed."

"I have been naked in movies," Jeong joked about going fully nude in a scene of "The Hangover." "Being naked on stand-up -- emotionally naked -- is even worse."

"I'm kind of back in the flow and I just really love doing stand-up comedy and I appreciate all the love," he added.

One of Jeong's first big breaks in stand-up comedy was on "The View" in 2001 when hilarious doctors were called upon to share jokes with the co-hosts of the daytime talk show.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.