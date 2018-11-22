'The Lion King' official teaser trailer is here

Nov 22, 2018, 6:50 PM ET
PHOTO: Simba appears in a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, "The Lion King."
Disney has dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of "The Lion King."

The minute-and-a-half teaser features the Disney classic's familiar soundtrack with a new, live-action look.

Donald Glover is the voice behind Simba, while superstar Beyonce voices Nala.

PHOTO: Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, "The Lion King."
Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, "The Lion King."

James Earl Jones is reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa and Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar.

PHOTO: Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, The Lion King.Walt Disney Studios
Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, "The Lion King."

The roles of other familiar characters are filled by Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michael Key and John Oliver.

PHOTO: Simba appears in a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, The Lion King.Walt Disney Studios
Simba appears in a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, "The Lion King."

The new "The Lion King" is directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed Disney's 2016 live-action remake of "The Jungle Book."

PHOTO: Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, The Lion King.Walt Disney Studios
Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, "The Lion King."

PHOTO: Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, The Lion King.Walt Disney Studios
Disney released a teaser trailer for the 2019 remake of, "The Lion King."

The highly anticipated film will hit theaters July 19, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

ABC News' Christopher Watson contributed to this report.

