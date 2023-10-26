Actor Jonathan Majors to go on trial next month; woman won't face charges

Majors plays Kang the Conqueror in several Marvel films and TV shows.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors will go on trial on Nov. 29, according to the Manhattan district attorney. Majors had been looking to dismiss the domestic violence charges against him from earlier this year.

"We look forward to presenting our case at trial," a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Majors has strongly denied the claims against him.

The actor was arrested when officers responded to a 911 call in March for an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment in the New York City's Chelsea neighborhood.

A 30-year-old woman claimed Majors struck "her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," a criminal complaint filed in the incident alleges.

Majors was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Majors’ accuser, Grace Jabbari, was arrested late Wednesday in New York on multiple charges -- the same day it was announced Majors' case would go to trial. However, the Manhattan district attorney's office said it will not prosecute her.

"The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit. The matter is now closed and sealed," a spokesman for the office said.

Jonathan Majors, looks backs at media while leaving Manhattan Criminal court after his pre trial hearing on Aug. 3, 2023 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

In August, Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the accuser was responsible for the abuse and rejected her claims.

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," Chaudhry said in a statement. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Majors is known for his roles in the Ant-Man films, as well as starring in the Disney+ TV show, "Loki."

In the role of Kang the Conqueror, Majors is scheduled to appear in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Majors also was nominated for an Emmy for his role in the HBO series "Lovecraft Country" and starred in the films "Creed III," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall."

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.