Man claims rapper Travis Scott punched him at nightclub: Police

The NYPD is not naming a suspect at this time.

ByAaron Katersky
March 1, 2023, 9:58 AM

Travis Scott is wanted for questioning by police after a man claimed the rapper punched him in the face at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday.

A sound engineer who works at Club Nebula in Midtown told the authorities that he was in a verbal dispute with Scott that escalated into a physical altercation around 2 a.m., police said.

The 52-year-old victim alleged that the 31-year-old Scott punched him in the face and did $12,000 worth of damage to an audio speaker and a video screen, police said.

PHOTO: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.
Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston.
Rick Kern/Getty Images, FILE

The victim didn't suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect fled in a car, police said.

The NYPD is not naming a suspect at this time.

Related Topics
New York

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events