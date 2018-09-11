Nicki Minaj 'humiliated' by fight with Cardi B at New York Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj says she’s "mortified" and "humiliated" following Friday night's altercation where Cardi B allegedly threw a shoe at her during the Harper's Bazaar Fashion Week party in New York City.

Cardi had accused Minaj of talking about her baby, an accusation the "Queen" rapper denied on her Beats 1 radio show Monday.

"I want to say that I would never discuss anyone’s child,” Minaj said. “It's so sad that for someone to pin that on me because I’m the bad guy and they know people would believe them so let me go on record having said I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Minaj added that she was embarrassed to see New York's fashion elite witness the ugly altercation.

"The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget," she commented. "I was mortified. I was in a [Zadig +] Voltaire gown, OK, and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt -- how we made ourselves look."

Minaj reportedly won't press charges against the "I Like It" rapper. She was not hurt, however, according to People, Cardi B “left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out.”

Cardi B later explained her actions in a long, profanity-filled Instagram post accusing an unnamed person -- presumed to be Minaj -- of making comments about her daughter, Kulture, and herself as a mother.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

“When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f----ing off!!!," she wrote.

Bad blood between the two rappers began in May, when Minaj complained that Cardi hadn't been adequately grateful that Minaj allowed the rising rapper to be included on "MotorSport," her 2017 collaboration with Migos. Cardi is now married to Migos member Offset, the father of Kulture.