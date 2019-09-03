Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested over the holiday weekend after he allegedly got into a scrum with several employees at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested on Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. after he allegedly punched three employees at the The Mirage, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

He has been charged with three counts of battery, according to police. The charges are misdemeanors.

Maxwell was released from custody ahead of a future court date.

Las Vegas Police Department

The 28-year-old rapper from Paterson, New Jersey, burst on the music scene with 2014's single "Trap Queen." The now-platinum single became a hit on SoundCloud before Fetty Wap was signed to 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records.

He released his self-titled first album in September 2015. The album sold more than 1 million albums and rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Fetty Wap was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2016 for best rap song and best rap performance, both for "Trap Queen." He won a Billboard Music Award and MTV Video Music Award the same year.

It's not his first run in with the law. He was arrested in November 2017 for DUI after being pulled over driving 100 mph in Brooklyn, New York. He later pleaded guilty, paid a fine and was required to take driving classes, according to the New York Daily News.

He is known for his distinctive look, including just one eye, after the other was surgically removed due to glaucoma when he was born.

He is the father of seven children with six different women.