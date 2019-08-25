Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has offered to donate $90,000 for a Philadelphia college student's tuition, and there's video evidence to prove it.

Raheel Ahmad, a 20-year-old political science student at Temple University, was at the King of Prussia mall outside Philadelphia on Thursday when he saw the "XO Tour Llif3" artist coming through a department store with his entourage, he told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

Ahmad then pulled out his phone and recorded his request for Lil Uzi Vert, whose legal name is Symere Woods, to contribute to his college fund.

"Yo Uzi, can you pay for my college tuition?" Ahmad asked in earnest as the group walked by, the video shows.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ahmad continued, "Ninety grand -- I go to Temple, bro," causing Woods to stop and turn around.

"Ninety grand? I could pay for that," Woods, a Philadelphia native, replied.

However, the rapper quickly laid out some specific conditions for the agreement.

"Make sure you show me all of your transcripts, everything," he said. "Show me all your papers and everything, and you can get $90,000 from me."

Ahmad told WPVI he "wasn't expecting anything" but figured "why not" ask for the favor. He added that he is "the man of the house" now that his mother is a widow and single.

"Life can change in seconds," Ahmad said on "Good Morning America" Sunday. "It’s all a matter of mental toughness and focus. You got to just be confident in what you want to do."

Ahmad has sent all of the documents requested of him to Woods, but he has not yet heard back, he said. The student is staying positive that Woods will follow through, though.

"I'll just say shout-out to Uzi, and thank you if actually do come through this, greatly appreciate it, and one love," he said.

Representatives for the rapper did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment. In-state tuition and fees for Temple University costs just under $17,000 for 2019, according to the school's website.