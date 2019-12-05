Spotify reveals top music selections of 2019 The music streaming service shared end of year and end of decade data.

If you've seen a flood of featured Spotify music on bright pink and green backgrounds flooding your Instagram stories feed, you're not alone, here's why.

The digital streaming service released it's end-of-year personalized overview, called Spotify Wrapped 2019, across the app and website for listeners to see their top songs, artists, albums and more.

Spotify users can relive their top listening habits from both the last year and throughout the decade to see a full breakdown of how their taste in music has changed as the decade come to a close.

Now, users are sharing screenshots of their overwhelmingly popular picks on social media with their favorite music selections.

Spotify Wrapped 2019 looks back at the past year and last decade of personal music selections. Spotify

"This year, we’re also showing how global your listening is by highlighting where some of your top artists hail from on a world map," the company said in a press release. "Spotify users who have been with us for at least two years will get a personalized recap highlighting their top artist and total minutes streamed throughout the decade, as well as top artist and song for each year."

The music app also has a feature for people to download and share their top songs of 2019 playlist.

What the World Listened to in 2019

Most Streamed Artists

Post Malone, 6.5 billion streams

Billie Eilish, 6 billion streams

Ariana Grande, 50,902,173 monthly listeners

Most Streamed Album

When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish

Top Song of the Year

"Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, more than 1 billion streams

"bad guy"by Billie Eilish

"Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee

"7 rings" by Ariana Grande

"Old Town Road Remix" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Check out Spotify's full recap here and listen to the Most Streamed Songs of the Decade below.