'Star Wars: Resistance' is ending: Here's what the lead actor says he's most proud of Christopher Sean, who plays Kaz, spoke to ABC News.

With all the recent Star Wars hype — from “The Rise of Skywalker” ending a nine-film saga to “The Mandalorian” (and of course Baby Yoda) taking over the streaming world, it’s understandable if you missed October’s season premiere of another show set in that galaxy far, far away.

But as the animated series “Star Wars: Resistance” ends its two-season run with an hour-long finale this Sunday, the actor who plays lead character Kazuda (“Kaz”) Xiono insists fans should not be sleeping on this show.

“Every Star Wars project has a place,” Christopher Sean told ABC News. “This show is amazing, and it gives insight into what’s happening outside the Skywalker storyline. That fun-loving adventure? That's all there, in our story.”

The series finale wraps up Kaz’s evolution from goofy spy into burgeoning Resistance hero who once watched the evil First Order destroy his home planet.

Along with a host of droids, aliens and allies including Torra (Myrna Velasco), Neeku (Josh Brener), Jarek (Scott Lawrence) and Captain Doza (Josh Hightower), Kaz spent season two on a series of nail-biting, hyperspace-jumping adventures desperately trying to flee the bad guys.

“This episode really revolves around everyone coming back together and doing the best they can to fight for the resistance,” says Sean.

Kaz also struggled with losing his friend Tam (Suzie McGrath), a disillusioned mechanic who defected from the good guys to become a First Order pilot. Lately, she’s been having second thoughts. Whether Tam chooses the light or dark path is a question the finale will answer.

Because the story roughly parallels the timeline of “The Force Awakens” film, a few characters have crossed over from the big to small screen, including Poe Dameron (and BB-8), Captain Phasma and General Hux. With Kylo Ren, the series finale features the biggest bad guy cameo yet. (Kylo is played by actor and Skywalker Sound audio guru Matt Wood, a veteran creator of several iconic character voices.)

“To actually have Kylo Ren on the show, I was freaking out,” said Sean. “I’m so excited for everyone to see that.”

Sean, who recently teamed with the foundation named for late Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew to provide computers to students with special needs, says there is one thing about “Resistance” he is most proud of.

“The diversity, hands down. We have the first Asian American lead of a Star Wars franchise. We have black female pilots, we have Latina pilots,” Sean said. “People come up to me dressed as Kaz, saying, ‘I’m so happy I can finally dress as a character who looks like me, a character who has depth and layers, just like me.’”

“That, for me, is everything,” Sean says.

The “Star Wars: Resistance” finale (“The Escape”) airs Sunday night on DisneyXD and Disney Channel.

Star Wars, Disney Channel, DisneyXD and ABC News are part of parent company Disney.