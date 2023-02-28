Tom Sizemore's doctors recommend his family make end-of-life decisions following brain aneurysm

The actor collapsed at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18

The doctors for Tom Sizemore have recommended his family prepare for end-of-life decisions after the actor has a brain aneurysm, according to a statement Monday from his manager, Charles Lago.

Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18, Lago said.

"He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care," Lago said. "Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decisions. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."

Actor Tom Sizemore

Sizemore appeared in several notable movies, including "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat," and "Black Hawk Down," among many others.

"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them," Lago said.