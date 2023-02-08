'The View' co-hosts share their favorite gifts for Valentine's Day

Find treats for your loved ones without breaking the bank.

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, so if you're looking for a last-minute gift other than flowers, “The View” co-hosts have you covered. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin reveal some of their favorite finds for their loved ones for under $50.

Enter for your chance to win products from all of the companies featured before midnight Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 8 — five lucky viewers will win!

ALYSSA’S PICKS

Positive Prints

Positive Prints creates artwork that commemorates memorable moments in your relationship — such as your first date or where your spouse proposed. The gifts come as framed posters, canvases or even digital downloads. $49; www.positiveprints.com

MeUndies

MeUndies lingerie and loungewear are soft, breathable and sustainably made. They come in creative designs and sizes range from XS to 4X. $46+; www.meundies.com

SUNNY’S PICKS

Personalized Wine Bottles

Make your Valentine's Day extra special by giving a personalized bottle of wine. Select a bottle of wine — a red, a rose, a white or even champagne — and have the label personalized using customizable templates to make the process easy. $25+; www.personalwine.com

Shoutable (a sponsor of The View)

Shout your love for someone special to the entire world with a digital billboard. Locate where you want your billboard message to appear and use templates to design what you want to be featured. $45; www.shoutable.me

JOY’S PICKS

UnPackThat: Therapy In A Box

Celebrate the day of love with therapy! The pack includes five decks of cards with 125 questions to ask your partner about your relationship.$25; www.unpackthatgame.com

Nobleworks Cards

If you prefer a little sarcasm with your sentiment, these cards are for you. Get greeting cards that are as funny and as irreverent as you want to be.$4.95; www.nobleworkscards.com

SARA’S PICKS

Fizzy Magic Bath Bombs

Sara enjoys celebrating Valentine’s Day with her little ones and these bath bombs are made with natural ingredients. Inside each bath bomb is a fun surprise like a squishy or a toy animal.$7.99+; www.fizzymagic.com

Little Words Project

These bracelets feature inspiring words that can also be customized and aim to inspire and encourage people to be kind to themselves. Some of their bracelets give 25% of net proceeds to nonprofits that support causes like education, equality, cancer research and mental health.$25+; www.littlewordsproject.com

WHOOPI’S PICKS

William Dean Chocolates

Made by following the artisan tradition of creating everything by hand in small batches and without preservatives, discover chocolates and many other treats that are works of art.$7+; www.williamdeanchocolates.com

Flutterbox Butterfly Kit

This exploding butterfly gift box comes with wind-up monarch butterflies that will create a fun surprise for your Valentine. Fill the box with treats, wind up the butterflies, and put them in the box to await the surprise reaction when someone opens it.$44.95+; www.flutterflyers.com

Doggovinci Custom Pet Portraits

Great for any pet lover, they offer a selection of customizable pet products with more than 500 designs.$49.95+; www.doggovinci.com

