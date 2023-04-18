Aaron Carter drowned, autopsy report reveals

The singer died in November at the age of 34.

Aaron Carter's cause of death has been ruled a drowning, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner on Tuesday.

The singer died Nov. 5, 2022. He was 34 years old.

According to the investigative report, Carter was "found submerged under water and unresponsive in his bathtub."

"Medics responded and pronounced death at the scene," the report said.

Contributing factors to Carter's death included effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam, according to the report.

When the news of his death broke last year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it had responded to the singer's home in Lancaster, California, and that an investigation was underway.

Carter was just 9 years old when he released his self-titled debut album in 1997, with songs including "Crush on You."

Aaron Carter arrives at Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE

As a singer, he would tour with his older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, in the late 1990s.

Carter's second album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," sold over 3 million copies, making it his most successful album to date. It included the cover "I Want Candy."

In 2018, he released his fifth studio album "LØVË." Carter also appeared on Broadway in the musical "Seussical" and on TV's "Dancing With the Stars."

He welcomed his first child, a son named Prince, in November 2021 with his fiancée Melanie Martin.

In September 2022, Carter, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, told The U.S. Sun that he had checked into a month-long rehabilitation outpatient program after losing custody of his son.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.