Abby Huntsman to join 'The View' as new co-host

Abby Huntsman is about to begin enjoying "The View"!

ABC announced on Tuesday that the former "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host will join the daily panel show beginning Sept. 4.

Huntsman, the 32-year-old daughter of Jon Huntsman, Jr., the current U.S. Ambassador to Russia, will join a lineup that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Meghan McCain.

Sara Haines' final appearance on the show will be on Sept. 3, as she leaves the panel to co-host "GMA Day," alongside Michael Strahan.

Candice Elle Frank/ABC

“I couldn’t be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News,” Huntsman, who began her career at ABC, said in the official press release. “I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at ‘The View’ really is a dream come true!”

The popular talk show has been a staple on ABC since it began in 1997, led by legendary journalist Barbara Walters.

This will be the 22nd season of the show, and a milestone 20th year for Behar.

Guests for the upcoming season will include Stormy Daniels, Wendy Williams, Kristen Bell, America Ferrera, Ricky Gervais, Taraji P. Henson, Mariska Hargitay and many more.

Over the years, “The View” has won numerous awards, including multiple Daytime Emmys, and has had close to two dozen hosts over two decades.