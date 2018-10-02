Anthony Ramos wowed critics when he starred in "Hamilton" on Broadway. Now fans will see him on the silver screen in "A Star Is Born."

Ramos, 26, stars alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the musical romantic drama produced and directed by Cooper. Ramos told Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America" that "it's a dream" to appear in the highly-anticipated film.

"It's one thing to be a part of a big movie but it's another thing to be a part of a piece of art that you care about deeply and that people are now caring about," Ramos said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ramos, who plays the best friend of Gaga's character Ally, spoke highly of his co-stars.

"I am only as good as they are and they're amazing and they're open and they're beautiful souls and you just want to give that back," he explained. "You want to give them everything. It's a testament to them. It's all Bradley and Stephanie [Lady Gaga]. They're amazing."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ramos also offered advice to young people who are breaking into the field of acting.

"Just listen," he said. "You don't know it all. You'll never know it all. Don't stop learning. Every moment is a chance to learn so I think the more you listen and the less you talk, the better off you'll be in life."

"A Star Is Born" hits theaters Friday.