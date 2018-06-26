'Bachelor in Paradise' season 5 cast revealed

"Bachelor in Paradise" will return on Aug. 7, and there are plenty of familiar faces in the new cast.

People magazine announced Tuesday that season five, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, will include several men from this current season of "The Bachelorette" including David, Joe, and Jordan.

Other cast members will be announced later; presumably, some of those could be from Becca Kufrin's season, too.

As has been the case for previous seasons, "Bachelor in Paradise" follows former contestants from "The Bachelor" franchise, who have another chance at televised love as they cohabitate in Mexico for a few weeks. Chris Harrison will host, and this time around, former contestants Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura will serve as bartenders.

The show, which is responsible for two married couples already, seems to have been successful this time around, too. Earlier this month, ABC revealed that reality TV stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got engaged during production.

The new cast includes: