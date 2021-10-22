Brandon Lee's sister speaks out about fatal firearm accident on 'Rust' set

Brandon Lee was accidentally shot and killed on the set of "The Crow" in 1993.

Shannon Lee, the sister of late actor Brandon Lee, who died in an accidental shooting on a movie set in 1993, weighed in Friday on the similar firearm accident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins one day prior.

Hutchins was shot Thursday during production when Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop firearm on the set of the Western film "Rust." She died, while the film's director, Joel Souza, was injured.

Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, was killed by a prop revolver in 1993 on the set of "The Crow."

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust,'" Shannon wrote on an account dedicated to her brother.

"No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period," the post concludes, with a broken heart emoji.

An investigation is underway as to what went wrong on the New Mexico set of "Rust."

The New Mexico Film Office released a statement Friday, saying, "We along with the entire film community in New Mexico are saddened by the tragedy that happened on the set of Rust, yesterday. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Halyna Hutchins and are keeping positive thoughts for a complete recovery for Mr. Joel Souza. The safety and well-being of all cast, crew, and filmmakers in New Mexico is a top priority at all times."