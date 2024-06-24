Britain's Princess Anne hospitalized after 'incident,' palace says

Buckingham Palace said she's "expected to make a full and swift recovery."

LONDON -- Britain's Princess Anne has been hospitalized following an "incident" at Gatcombe Park on Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The princess on Monday was being treated in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, "as a precautionary measure," the palace said. She is "expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement added.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 2 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 2, 2024 in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/indigo/Getty Images, FILE

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the palace said in a statement.

