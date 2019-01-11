Brittney Johnson made her debut as Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway in New York Thursday night and in the process, the actress broke down barriers and made history.

"Simply Grateful. See you at 7! #BlackGlinda," the actress posted to Instagram last night.

Johnson made history in the famed musical as the first black actress to star as the legendary "Good Witch" in an English version of the show.

"Wicked" just celebrated 15 years on Broadway in 2018 and Glinda is the role that actress Kristin Chenoweth took on first and put a modern take on. Previously, Glinda made her first appearance in film in "The Wizard of Oz."

An official Broadway photographer captured a beautiful shot of Johnson about to take the stage, captioning the pic, "Just photographed Brittney Johnson, the first Glinda of color, as she prepares to go on in 'Wicked' for the first time."

Just photographed Brittney Johnson, the first Glinda of color, as she prepares to go on in Wicked for the first time. pic.twitter.com/gbO4BWcVj9 — The Dressing Room Project (@TDRPBway) January 11, 2019

Fellow actors and Broadway fans were overjoyed with this sign of progress and growth in the arts.

Yaaaaas @WICKED_Musical The First black Glinda on Broadway!!! Go Brittney Johnson @sunnybrittney !!! pic.twitter.com/pLEpeMqVs4 — Mark MacKillop (@mark_mackillop) January 11, 2019

Sending love and utmost pride over to #BrittanyJohnson who is gonna be the first black Glinda on broadway in @WICKED_Musical ????shine sister!!!! pic.twitter.com/kejmxTIRDn — ChristianDanteWhite (@dantechristian) January 11, 2019

"YES MAAM. WE DID IT. WE GOT THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN GLINDA," one fan who attended the show last night wrote.

YES MAAM. WE DID IT. WE GOT THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN GLINDA pic.twitter.com/QlDECgPVRu — liv loves wicked (@bwayliv) January 11, 2019

It was an iconic night for sure and one that fans voiced really shows how much representation matters.

Last night I finally saw wicked in broadway and got to see the first Black Glinda in 15 years that the show has ran! #wicked it was amazing!! pic.twitter.com/1OXhQxcchP — cam (@hardknocks15) January 11, 2019

In June, Johnson announced she was joining the show with an inspiring quote.

"I am a member of the fearless and fabulous Ensemble, and I understudy GLINDA! I cannot begin to explain what it feels like to even be able to write those words," she wrote. "The magnitude of this moment in history continues to sneak up on me in waves of gratitude and I am truly at a loss for words. I am just so honored, grateful, and I feel so blessed. And EXCITED! God is so good!"