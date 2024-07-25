Dion also called the famous venue "near and dear" to her heart.

Celine Dion congratulates Billy Joel on final MSG residency show: 'In a New York state of mind'

Music legend Celine Dion is congratulating fellow icon Billy Joel on the conclusion of his decade-long residency at one of New York's most iconic venues.

"Congratulations to my long-time friend Billy Joel on closing out your historic 10-year residency today at New York City's Madison Square Garden (a venue that is also near and dear to my heart)," Dion wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

"You have us in a 'New York State of Mind,'" she concluded, referencing Joel's hit song from his 1976 album "Turnstiles."

Celine Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening, June 17, 2024, in New York. Billy Joel attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The post was accompanied by a black and white photo of Dion standing next to Joel as they smile together in front of a piano.

Joel's final residency show, which takes place Thursday night, July 25, will also mark Joel's 150th time playing the venue, according to a release. Joel, who was titled the venue's first musical franchise, currently holds the all-time record at Madison Square Garden for most performances at the venue.

"Joel's MSG shows have redefined the concept of residency; the scope and ambition of Joel's residency, where he has played once a month at Madison Square Garden, is unprecedented," the release stated.