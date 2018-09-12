How 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's kids, widow are following in his footsteps

Steve Irwin's family is carrying on the legacy of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star with a new show of their own.

Irwin's widow, Terri, and two children, Bindi and Robert, are getting their own series, "Crikey! It's the Irwins," according to People magazine, which spoke with the family.

The show will take place at the Australia Zoo, where the three currently work caring for animals and trying to promote conservation.

"We work together, we live together. I love our animals and I love living here," Terri Irwin told People.

"We're all about carrying on in our dad’s footsteps," Bindi Irwin told People.

In an Instagram post featuring a clip of the show, she added, "This feels like a beautiful new life chapter. I hope to see you there."

The show will premiere Oct. 28 on Animal Planet.

For over a decade, the family has continued the work Steve dedicated his life to. Irwin died in 2006 after being struck in the heart by a stingray barb at the age of 44.

In April, the trio spoke about their beloved husband and father when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day," Bindi Irwin said during the ceremony. "I never in my wildest dreams thought that this would become reality, it’s such an honor as family to continue in his footsteps."

"He was the best and most incredible conservationist on the planet, but also the best dad," Robert Irwin said at the time.