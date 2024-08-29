'Dancing with the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for felony domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old was arrested Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. and has been booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

His bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

Artem Chigvintsev is seen going to the 'Dancing with the Stars' finals rehearsals on November 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, though it's unknown who the offense was committed against. The two share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of "Dancing with the Stars" to date.

He won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside "Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and most recently competed with "Bachelorette" alum Charity Lawson on season 32, finishing in fourth.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella attend Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Chigvintsev and Garcia competed together on season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars" and married in August 2022.

ABC, which airs "Dancing with the Stars," had no comment on the arrest.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to a representative of Garcia for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Disney is the parent company of both ABC, ABC News and "Good Morning America."