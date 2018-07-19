Racecar driver Danica Patrick became the first female host of the ESPYs Wednesday night. But that achievement wasn't the only moment that will have people talking tomorrow, later this week -- and even for years to come.

Interested in ESPYs? Add ESPYs as an interest to stay up to date on the latest ESPYs news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The "hero" Parkland coaches, an embattled Hall of Fame football player and 141 sexual abuse survivors all were honored in a very heartfelt, empowering awards show.

Here are the top highlights:

Danica's big night

"It's true the ESPYs have never had a host like me before," she said. "For the last 25 years, the ESPYs have been about celebrating the magic of sports."

But Patrick didn't shy away from telling her fair share of jokes, some of which were aimed at sports icons in the room.

She made fun of Cleveland, Odell Beckham Jr.'s hairstyle and more.

"Speaking of other countries, congrats to France on winning the World cup," she said. "I'd make a joke about the U.S. soccer team, but they didn't qualify for this monologue."

ABC

The NBA's elite weren't safe either, as Patrick joked about King LeBron James himself, going below the belt when she made fun of his losing his hair. She then explained when James hosted in the past, he picked on her, too.

"When LeBron hosted, he made fun of me too. I'd say we're even. JR Smith would say, 'We're up by one!'" #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/lR8IWaAMy0 — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Pat Tillman Award For Service

Funnyman Jon Stewart took the stage to present a very serious award.

Former Marine and college football star Jake Wood, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was honored for organizing veterans and first responders to Haiti to help in 2010 after a severe earthquake rocked the island.

That led to his starting his nonprofit Team Rubicon, which, years later, has thousands of veterans and volunteers around the globe.

The organization doesn't just save lives in disaster zones, including Houston and Puerto Rico, but it also gives veterans purpose and meaning and saves their lives as well.

"Being able to share our stories and know you're not alone ... we couldn't do it without each other," one veteran said during a special clip.

Former Wisconsin football player & U.S. Marine Jake Wood is the winner of the Pat Tillman Service Award. Seeing the challenges veterans face upon leaving active duty, he co-founded Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that uses veterans to deploy emergency response teams in disaster areas. pic.twitter.com/mGTcSnLyhD — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance goes to Jim Kelly

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who's battled cancer several times over the past five years, was honored with the award named after the legendary late basketball coach.

There wasn't a dry eye in the room as Kelly spoke about his late son, Hunter, and his battle with cancer.

"My faith [is] in the good lord that he has plans for my life," Kelly said. "My wife, Jill, you are my heart, you are my soul, you are my everything."

He also inspired the room about "being a difference-maker," adding: "If you have somebody out there suffering, it doesn't have to be cancer ... the smile on your face, that can be the difference ... like Jimmy V said, 'Don't ever give up!'"

"I will never give up. I will keep fighting til the end. Get up, you'll be alright." As we honor Jim Kelly with the Jimmy V Award, consider donating to @TheVFoundation: https://t.co/6NwFh2XdEK pic.twitter.com/SnohcxEpN6 — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Stoneman Douglas High School honors coaches

Another somber yet inspiring moment came later in the evening, when the three coaches killed during the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were honored with the Best Coach Award.

Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon all gave their lives to save students earlier this year.

Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Stoneman Douglas High School were more than just coaches. They were heroes. pic.twitter.com/xag1iuggjI — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Former high school athletes and students talked about how these coaches "changed lives" and later died saving them.

Student after student talked about the mentors, heroes and friends they knew in these three amazing men.

Abuse survivors stand strong

The big moment of the night came when 141 abuse victims of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar took the stage after sharing their powerful and empowering stories.

A picture of courage. These 141 women on stage tonight are representatives for all the survivors who spoke out about the abuses they endured by their team doctor. pic.twitter.com/HT4hsaZNuk — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

After a powerful video detailing the abuse they all suffered, the 141 woman all took the stage to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. It was a moment that likely will be talked about for decades.

“To all the survivors out there, don't let anyone rewrite your story. Your truth does matter. You matter. And you are not alone.” Tonight, Aly Raisman and her sister survivors brought the #ESPYS audience to their feet. pic.twitter.com/0sVTI0wLUH — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

"It is a privilege to stand up here with my sister survivors, as we represent hundreds more that are not with us tonight," said Sarah Klein, who was victimized by Nassar 30 years ago.

Klein called tonight "a portrait of survival, a new vision of courage."

Some other award winners

This is one we'll never forget. The Minnesota Miracle runs away with this year's Best Moment Award! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/tSgd7yyMg4 — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Life says you're just a backup. Sports let you take center stage. #LifeNeedsSports pic.twitter.com/vqCScNW9OE — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

With the whole country behind them, the U.S. Women’s Hockey team brought home Olympic gold in this year's Best Game! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/r9kyhaQ4GC — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018