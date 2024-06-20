Donald Sutherland, veteran actor and father of Kiefer Sutherland, dead at 88

Actor Donald Sutherland, who starred in films including "Klute," "M*A*SH*," "Ordinary People" and, more recently, played the evil President Snow in "The Hunger Games" franchise, has died at age 88.

Sutherland's son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, posted the news to social media.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Sutherland wrote. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Born on July 17, 1935, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, Donald Sutherland got his start in acting as a student.

His first acting roles were in the early television series "Man of the World" and "Suspense." He had more small roles across television in film throughout the 1960s before landing the role of Vernon L. Pinkley in the 1967 World War II classic film, "The Dirty Dozen."

Donald Sutherland then played Army surgeon Hawkeye Pierce in director Robert Altman's 1970 film version of "M*A*S*H," which inspired the classic TV series. The role launched a series of film roles and projects for the actor throughout the 1970s, including the drama "Klute" in 1971, in which he starred alongside Jane Fonda, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role.

In 1980, Donald Sutherland starred opposite Mary Tyler Moore in the Robert Redford-directed drama "Ordinary People," which also starred Judd Hirsch and 20-year-old Timothy Hutton, who became the youngest-ever Best Supporting Actor Oscar-winner for his role in the film, one of five Academy Awards it won.

