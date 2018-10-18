Dwayne Johnson singing to his 6-month-old daughter is exactly what you need today

Oct 18, 2018, 10:42 AM ET
PHOTO: Dwayne Johnson attends the European Premiere of Rampage on April 11, 2018, in London.Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson attends the European Premiere of 'Rampage' on April 11, 2018, in London.

Look, it's been a long week, we get it!

Well, it's Thursday and for your day before the end of the week treat, we present Dwayne Johnson singing to his 6-month-old newborn, Tiana Gia.

"Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia," he wrote. "We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything."

In the clip, Johnson shows off his vocal skills while singing the classic "Happy Birthday" song.

Take a look at Tiana's stare down with the camera and try not to laugh. Seriously!

PHOTO: Dwayne Johnson visits Good Morning America on June, 9, 2016.Ida Mae Astute/ABC
Dwayne Johnson visits "Good Morning America" on June, 9, 2016.

The Rock is nothing if not a doting father. A few days back, he posted a picture looking ripped at the gym, with another daughter, 2-year-old Jasmine looking on.

He also likes to joke about his babies.

"Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse," he wrote earlier this month. "Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now. Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo."

Well played, Mr. Johnson. Well played indeed.

