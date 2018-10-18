Dwayne Johnson singing to his 6-month-old daughter is exactly what you need today

Look, it's been a long week, we get it!

Well, it's Thursday and for your day before the end of the week treat, we present Dwayne Johnson singing to his 6-month-old newborn, Tiana Gia.

"Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia," he wrote. "We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything."

In the clip, Johnson shows off his vocal skills while singing the classic "Happy Birthday" song.

Take a look at Tiana's stare down with the camera and try not to laugh. Seriously!

Ida Mae Astute/ABC

The Rock is nothing if not a doting father. A few days back, he posted a picture looking ripped at the gym, with another daughter, 2-year-old Jasmine looking on.

He also likes to joke about his babies.

"Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse," he wrote earlier this month. "Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now. Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo."

Well played, Mr. Johnson. Well played indeed.