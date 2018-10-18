Dwayne Johnson singing to his 6-month-old daughter is exactly what you need today

Look, it's been a long week, we get it!
Well, it's Thursday and for your day before the end of the week treat, we present Dwayne Johnson singing to his 6-month-old newborn, Tiana Gia.
"Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia," he wrote. "We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything."
In the clip, Johnson shows off his vocal skills while singing the classic "Happy Birthday" song.
Take a look at Tiana's stare down with the camera and try not to laugh. Seriously!
The Rock is nothing if not a doting father. A few days back, he posted a picture looking ripped at the gym, with another daughter, 2-year-old Jasmine looking on.
View this post on Instagram
My lil’ Jasmine Lia just looooves coming to hang out with me in the #IronParadise while I clang and bang and crank out loud tunes ??. It warms my cold black heart as she just sits on the ground and looks up in complete loving awe and says “Wow daddy you’re so strong” while I hammer away ?? ???? Ironically, my baby son @kevinhart4real does the exact same thing too when he comes to watch me workout. #GratefulForTheseLittleMoments #TeachingAllMyBabyGirls #AndLittleKevKevToo #BeTheHardestWorkerInTheRoom
He also likes to joke about his babies.
"Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse," he wrote earlier this month. "Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now. Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo."
View this post on Instagram
Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse. Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now. Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo ??.. BIG. Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation. #DaddysArmsAndLullabies ?????? #EffectiveInEveryWay ??????
Well played, Mr. Johnson. Well played indeed.