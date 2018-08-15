Over the past few years, Emma Stone has accomplished things that most actresses only dream of, including taking home the Oscar in 2017 for her starring role in "La La Land."

However, recently she's been relishing a quieter life away from the craziness of film sets, telling Jennifer Lawrence in an interview for Elle magazine that she hasn't shot anything in six months.

To fill her time, the actress, who will turn 30 in November, has been traveling and spending time with the people she loves, she added.

"I think friendship is pretty much everything," she told Lawrence for the magazine's cover story. "Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life— you’re choosing your family."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It's a new lease on life for Stone, whose new series, "Maniac," is set to hit Netflix next month. Explaining to Lawrence that her life shifted tremendously in her twenties ("My parents got divorced, and I went through this stuff with my career really starting. It all happened at once," she said), she's since reassessed what's most important to her.

"I think it’s been a good time to get a little perspective, because things were so heavy work-wise for the past few years. And honestly, so many of my dreams are now personal and less professional," she said. "It’s less thinking about the next 10 years and what needs to happen and just sort of relaxing into what will be instead of trying to control the outcome."

When pressed by Lawrence if she's hoping a husband and children might one day factor into her life, Stone, who is not currently in a public romantic relationship, said that she never expected to, but that's since shifted.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she said. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

"It’s the turning-30 thing where you’re like, 'I’m not that young,'" she continued. "I’m young, but I’m not that young."