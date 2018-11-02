Everything we know about the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

Winter is certainly here!

Interested in Game of Thrones? Add Game of Thrones as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Game of Thrones news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

With months to go and tons of speculation certainly still to come, Entertainment Weekly interviewed the cast of "Game of Thrones" well in advance of the epic final season. But there are still some incredible things to glean from this report.

The lengthy piece ranged from all their reactions to the final scripts to what's actually on the very last line of the very last page!

Helen Sloan/HBO

The first official photo from #GameOfThrones’ final season is here! Get exclusive details on the most impossible finale in TV history in our report from the #GoT set: https://t.co/wjWGa4K2Yr pic.twitter.com/59aFZkCR0U — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 1, 2018

It's a must read for any die-hard fan.

Here are the top revelations from the very thorough interview:

The cast reactions.

Here are cast reactions to reading the final six episodes last year. They range from numbness to sadness and tears.

Sophie Turner: "Afterwards I felt numb, and I had to take a walk for hours.”

Emilia Clarke: “Genuinely the effect it had on me was profound. That sounds insanely pretentious, but I’m an actor, so I’m allowed one pretentious adjective per season.”

Kit Harington: He refused to read them in advance of the official table read. When they all read together, EW scribe James Hibberd writes, the actor "wept."

A set visit for the ages.

Hibberd cannot reveal too much from his time on set at "Thrones."

"There are characters in the finale that I did not expect ... There is absolutely nothing more that can be said about that scene at this time," he did admit.

Talk about cryptic!

He was able to share that "Season 8 opens at Winterfell with an episode that contains plenty of callbacks to the show’s pilot."

Daenerys is meeting with several other characters as they prepare for the the biggest threat their world has ever known - The Knight King and his Army of the Dead.

Sansa isn't too happy with Jon's loyalty to Dany, and expect an epic action sequence that Peter Dinklage says makes season 6's "'Battle of the Bastards' look like a theme park."

EW adds that filming for almost all the scenes took a bit longer and the cast and crew were on high alert to make sure they got this last season right.

“Everything feels more intense," Clarke said.

Especially the very last line of the script.

“Every season, you read at the end of the last script ‘End of Season 1,’ or ‘End of Season 2,' [the end of this season] read ‘End of Game of Thrones,’” Harington told EW.

"Game of Thrones" is set to return sometime in 2019.