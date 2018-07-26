'Frasier' could be the next TV series set for a revival

  • via GMA
Jul 26, 2018, 4:50 PM ET
PHOTO: In this file photo shows the cast of Frasier, from left, John Mahoney, Jane Leeves, Moose, Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Dan Butler, July 13, 2006.PlayNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, FILE
WATCH 'Frasier' could be back in TV reboot

Tossed salads and scrambled eggs may be here again.

The show "Frasier" could get a second life, with star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer in talks with CBS Studios to revive the famed sitcom, Deadline reported.

While the project is in the early stages, Grammer, 63, is reportedly speaking with writers to see how a reboot could be framed 14 years after the original series ended.

PHOTO: Kelsey Grammer attends a private celebration of The 70th Anniversary of Israel hosted by the Consul General of Israel, Los Angeles, Sam Grundwerg, June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Kelsey Grammer attends a private celebration of The 70th Anniversary of Israel hosted by the Consul General of Israel, Los Angeles, Sam Grundwerg, June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.

CBS Studios has declined to comment on the news.

The character Frasier Crane was first introduced on NBC's classic sitcom "Cheers" and continued in his own spin-off show in 1993 that ran for 11 seasons. The sitcom followed the pompous, but big-hearted Crane with his family and friends in Seattle.

"Frasier" is one of the most acclaimed sitcoms in TV history. It won a then-record total of 37 Emmys, including five consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.

If renewed, the new show would join the growing list of TV sitcom reboots, including "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown" and the recently canceled, "Roseanne."

Comments