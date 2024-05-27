The actor was best known for his role as Brando Corbin in the soap opera.

'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies at 37 after being shot in Los Angeles

"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, who was known for playing Brando Corbin in the beloved ABC soap opera, died after being shot on Saturday.

Wactor was shot after he interrupted three male suspects who were allegedly attempting to remove a catalytic converter from his vehicle, his mother, Scarlett Wactor, told KABC-TV Los Angeles. The incident happened around 3:25 am PT on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Scarlett Wactor said her son saw someone at his car after he finished work at a rooftop bar. At first, he thought his car was being towed.

As he approached his car, one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, later opened fire at him, Wactor's mother said, adding that the police told her Wactor did not do anything wrong.

While the suspects fled to an unknown location following the shooting, Wactor was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation by the LAPD Central Division Homicide.

Wactor, who was 37, played a recurring character in "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022. He has also appeared in other TV series, including "Criminal Minds, "Siberia" and "Westworld" among others.

In a statement posted on "General Hospital’s" official social media account on Sunday, Wactor was called "one of a kind."

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing," the statement read. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Sofia Mattson, who plays Sasha Gilmore in "General Hospital" paid a tribute to her former co-star in the comment section of the announcement of Wactor’s death.

"We will miss you so much Johnny," she wrote. "One of the most incredible humans I’ve ever met ❤️."

TMZ was the first to report the news.