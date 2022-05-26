'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

Liotta is survived by a his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen.

"Goodfellas" actor Ray Liotta has died, ABC News confirms. He was 67.

Liotta, who also starred in "Field of Dreams" and won an Emmy for a guest role on "ER," is survived by his daughter, Karsen, 23, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace.

The actor was engaged to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his death.

Liotta caught the attention of Hollywood in the 1986 film "Something Wild," playing star Melanie Griffith's violent ex-con husband, a role which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination. He went on to appear as Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989's baseball-themed classic "Field of Dreams," alongside Kevin Costner, in which he delivered the memorable, oft-quoted line, "Hey, rookie! You were good!"

But Liotta's breakout role came in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film "Goodfellas," as part of an all-star cast that included Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco. Based in part on the life of former mobster turned government informant Henry Hill, whom Liotta played, it became a near-instant classic and launched Liotta to stardom.

Liotta most recently appeared in films including "Marriage Story" and the "Sopranos" spin-off "The Many Saints of Newark."

He also starred in TV shows including "Shades of Blue," opposite Jennifer Lopez, "Hanna" and "Black Bird."