Halsey slams comments made by Victoria's Secret exec about trans community

After performing in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last month, Halsey had some choice words for the brand after some perceived anti-LGBTQ+ bias by one of its executives.

"I have adored the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since I was young," she wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Performing this year alongside other amazing artists, and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year."

But the artist, who performed alongside Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexa and others, said there were comments made recently that she "simply cannot ignore."

"As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity, especially not one motivated by stereotype," she added.

Halsey then pointed to GLSEN, an organization that champions the LGBTQ+ community.

"I have made a sizeable donation in their honor," she added.

The comments the singer is referring to where made in a recent Vogue interview by vice president of public relations, Ed Razek.

When asked about diversity and adding in plus-size models, Razek said, "Part of what’s happened in our show is that the girls have just continued to get more physically fit. We don’t tell them to; they compete with one another and they work hard, they work in pairs, they work in threes. Many of them work out at the same gyms; they have complex routines."

He added that the brand has had three pregnant models walk the runway and "we’ve donated more than 1 million hours of associates’ time, hundreds of millions of dollars to women’s causes. And we’ve never said if you buy a bra, we’ll give a dollar to a cause. We’ve never promoted it."

On the topic of diversity, he said, "Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us."

Razek later apologized for the comments, sending out a statement that said, "My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive. I apologize."

Please read this important message from Ed Razek, Chief Marketing Officer, L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret). pic.twitter.com/CW8BztmOaM — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 10, 2018

A request for further comment from Victoria's Secret was not immediately returned to ABC News.

Halsey addressed Razek's comments head-on to her followers.

"If you are a trans person reading this," she wrote, "and these comments have made you feel alienated or invalidated, please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity and complete and total acceptance is the only 'fantasy' I support."

Halsey wasn't the only star to respond. "Drag Race" star Peppermint posted a thoughtful and passionate note on Instagram about inclusivity and how it can actually help companies' bottom lines.

"Victoria's Secret can cast who they want, currently it's not very inclusive, folks may or may not stop shopping there because they don't see themselves included, who knows. the real issue here is that he said people who are trans & plus size are not desirable or fantasy overall," she said.

She added, "You may not understand it but I do see a connection between the the way women feel about themselves and the images that beauty companies in fashion companies put out. This is a part of that."