How 'Handmaids Tale' changed Joe Fiennes' marriage

This is acclaimed actor Joe Fiennes.

ABC

You may better know him as Commander Fred Waterford in HULU's "The Handmaid's Tale."

Youtube

When Fiennes isn't on screen acting as an evil commander in the fictitious totalitarian society of Gilead, where fertile women are forced into sexual servitude, he is living his best life as a traveler, foodie and, most important, a husband and dad.

Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

"Although Fred is a character that I very much enjoy getting under the skin of, I also can’t wait when I hear at the end of each day, 'cut.' And I’m allowed to escape," Fiennes told "Good Morning America." "My greatest escape is being with my family or going on walks or busting out crazy moves to some Katy Perry song -- so pretty normal dad stuff, I think."

Fiennes said he would love to get an audience to understand that he and the commander are two very different people. In fact, they couldn't be more opposite, he insists.

"Being in 'The Handmaid's Tale,' having read the book, what I come away with is feeling that much more protective and much more alert to what my wife and my two daughters might have to put up with in society," Fiennes said. "I, an average sort of white male, have grown up with great privileges. Now I’m more alert to what a lot of women are up against, and I think it’s really switched me up to that cause."

But blessed be the fruit, we're here to help Fiennes set the record straight.

via GIPHY

Before he was the evil and twisted Fred Waterford, Fiennes played many, many non-villainous roles. Remember when he melted our hearts as William Shakespeare in "Shakespeare in Love"?

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock, FILE

"I have to say one of the most precious and memorable experiences in my career was first landing the role of William Shakespeare in 'Shakespeare in Love'," said Fiennes. "It will always be one of the most fun and engaging and exciting jobs. I wouldn’t actually say 'jobs,' just 'adventures' of my career."

via GIPHY

Fiennes also played a star-crossed lover in "Elizabeth," opposite Cate Blanchett.

"There’s a plethora of different characters that I’ve jumped into the shoes of, and very few were like Fred. Thank God," he added.

Let's not forget Fiennes' most important role: dad.

Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

"Although I love what I do and I am passionate about my work, my work doesn’t give me the level of compassion and fulfillment as the one most important role in my life, which is a husband and father to the three most important people in my life, my wife and my two daughters."

Fiennes has an 8-year-old and 6-year-old daughter with his wife of nearly 10years, María Dolores Diéguez. She has yet to see Fiennes in "The Handmaid's Tale."

"My wife hasn’t watched it, and won’t watch it, but has read the book," said Fiennes. "I think she wants to keep the image of her husband as the one she has and loves and not to introduce Fred into our relationship."

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images, FILE

When he's not working, the Fiennes family spends most of their time at home in Spain.

"I love to take my daughters out on walks. I introduce them on those walks to Greek mythologies," Fiennes told "GMA." "It’s a great way to get them out of the house and to build their confidence."

As for whether or not Fiennes will introduce his daughters to the world of Gillead ...

"There will be a time where they get to understand what their dad properly does for a living. In that case, 'The Handmaid’s Tale,' I don’t know how to bridge that," Fiennes said. "They love reading, and I think that when they’re of an age appropriate to digest that material, I can’t wait to introduce them to the book. And then, possibly, if they want the series -- although I might be a bit reluctant."

Fiennes' hobbies are totally normal. He loves adventure and food.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

"My wife and I love to travel together, and this summer we are going to northern Spain to a place called Galicia."

Fiennes said one of the best parts of living in Europe is having the opportunity to explore so many different cultures -- and taste them too!

"I do love food, and I love the Spanish food," he said. "Particularly, the Galician food is to die for."

Finally, when they're not "under his eye," Fiennes and the rest of "The Handmaid's Tale" cast knows how to have a good time.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Behind the scenes, we’re a close-knit family. There is a lot responsibility we carry as an ensemble with this material. But also we know how to have a good time and there’s a lot of humor and great fun interaction," Fiennes said.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I think we all know what we’re doing as a narrative is pretty heavy 99.9% of the time," he added. "So in order to survive seven grueling months with this narrative, I think all of us know that if we didn’t have a sense of humor behind the camera, we’d never get through it."